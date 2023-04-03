A nationally publicized feud between Black and white neighbors in eastern El Paso County may be moving toward a legal conclusion.

In a Monday hearing at the El Paso County courthouse, Teresa Clark, who has been involved in a series of legal disputes with ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery, agreed to attempt to resolve the dispute through mediation.

Clark appeared before county Judge Meredith Patrick Cord for a pre-trial readiness conference in connection with her September arrest for allegedly violating a restraining order that required her to stay at least 100 yards from the Mallerys’ property. She had been scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Nicole and Courtney Mallery expressed willingness to mediate when they appeared in court to address felony charges of stalking, for which they were arrested in November and February, respectively. Clark is named as the stalking victim in the arrest documents.

The proposed mediation could be the first step toward a peaceful resolution to a clash that reportedly began as a disagreement over an easement between neighboring properties before snowballing into dueling restraining orders, accusations of racism, several arrests, and accusations of biased policing against the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

In a story published in January by Ark Republic, an online media outlet based in New Jersey, the Mallerys alleged that Clark and other Yoder residents were waging a racist intimidation campaign against them, including online threats, the poisoning of their animals and the disabling of their security system. Nicole Mallery also accused an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy of playing favorites, referring to the officer as Clark’s “personal policeman.”

The story quickly went viral, gaining global attention and sparking outrage that a Black ranching family in a predominantly white community wasn’t being allowed to work their land in peace.

Clark has countered with allegations that the Mallerys have continually stalked and threatened her, and has said that angered responses to the Ark Republic story have made her afraid for her life.

The Mallerys were in court on Monday as Clark agreed to mediation, which could take place by the end of April.

Despite the provisional agreement, Clark seemed displeased with this latest turn of events when she told The Gazette, “I got screwed. Again.” On advice from her attorney, she declined to elaborate.

If Clark and the Mallerys fail to arrive at a resolution, their respective criminal trials will proceed later this year.