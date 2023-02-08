A 22-year-old man with a history of drug possession and firearm charges has been arrested following a road rage incident last month in east Colorado Springs. During the arrest on Tuesday, officers found 1,000 fentanyl pills and stolen firearms at the suspect's address, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Jan. 25, Collin Martinez, 22, allegedly threatened another driver with a handgun after a road rage situation, police said. The two drivers engaged in a verbal altercation, during which Martinez verbally threatened the other driver and allegedly fired the handgun multiple times out the window while the two vehicles were driving.

An investigation led to Martinez's arrest in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood on Tuesday. At the residence in the 1100 block of Cree Drive, detectives and members of the armed violent offender unit recovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills and several stolen handguns.

Martinez is being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $2,000 bond for felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, according to public court records. He is expected to appear in court for a first appearance on Feb. 15.

Charges related to the recovered fentanyl and handguns have not as of yet been filed, based on public records.

Court records show a substantial criminal history for Martinez, including a slew of drug-related charges and weapon possessions. He bailed out of custody in March 2022 and again in September 2022, both times posting a $50,000 bond. A plea hearing for both of those cases is scheduled for Feb. 14.

The charges from the first 2022 case includes numerous drug-related charges, weapons possession and driving under the influence. The second case's charges include possession of 4-50 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute and vehicular eluding.

The Gazette covered details of a criminal incident in early 2022, where Martinez was found "slumped over" with another person inside a vehicle with stolen handguns, illegal drugs and a large sum of U.S. currency, police said.

Martinez also pleaded guilty to weapon possession and second-degree trespass in a motor vehicle in December 2021 and illegal weapon possession in August 2020.