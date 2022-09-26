U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn introduced legislation aimed at allowing schools more flexibility to combat the fentanyl crisis by allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of drug overdose-reversing medicines, the congressman's office announced Monday.

House Resolution 8968, called the Protecting Kids from Fentanyl Act, would allow schools to divert dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to buy naloxone and other "life-saving opioid antagonists," or medicines that can reverse the effects of an overdose, as well as provide related training and education for students and staff.

In 2020 and 2021, Congress allocated approximately $205 billion in federal K-12 spending through the ESSER funds among three COVID-19 relief packages, designed to "address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation," according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Lamborn's bill, also sponsored by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, would allow schools nationwide to divert some of those pandemic relief funds to purchase naloxone; provide training to school nurses, teachers, administrators and resource officers on how to administer the medicines; and, supply students with fentanyl awareness materials and classes.

The two lawmakers are pushing the proposal amidst Colorado's fentanyl crisis, which has been spiraling out of control in the last few years, with fatal overdoses tied to fentanyl steadily rising for several years before exploding in 2020. They reached their highest point, both in Colorado and nationwide, in 2021, when 907 Coloradans fatally overdosed after ingesting fentanyl, a 66% increase from 2020 and quadruple the total from 2019.

Officials, both from law enforcement and from organizations that work directly with drug users, say fentanyl pills are widely and cheaply available. They've largely replaced heroin as the primary opioid on the illicit market, and fentanyl powder is increasingly found mixed into other drugs, like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine — often without the user's knowledge.

The bill comes in light of increasing concern over teenagers' access to the potent drug due to its resemblance to legitimate opioid tablets, such as those for oxycodone, and other prescription drugs through pill form, according to Cassandra Sebastian, the communications director for Lamborn's office.

"The fact that children are dying from fentanyl overdoses in schools around the country is absolutely unacceptable," Lamborn said in a news release. "This legislation will ensure that schools have the prevention tools and education necessary to protect our most vulnerable population from the growing fentanyl epidemic."

Lamborn has participated in two roundtable and town hall discussions in Colorado Springs recently, the latter geared toward communicating the danger fentanyl and fentanyl-laced products to children, who Lamborn said are able to buy the drug as cheaply as $5.

Sebastian said Lamborn left those discussions – which also included local law enforcement leaders, health care leaders and county officials – such as the coroner, knowing that "the weak spot right now in our community is our kids going back to school."

Last year, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified 101 fentanyl-related deaths.

While current data on this year's fentanyl-related death tally is not immediately available, Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said El Paso County reported 61 deaths in the first half of the year, putting it on pace for 122 deaths by year-end. This would likely make it the No. 1 drug-related cause of death in the county for the first time in modern history, Kelly said, surpassing methamphetamine.

The intricacy and speed of communication via social media is raising concern over fentanyl's prevalence in teenage circles and in the hallways.

A slide shared by 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen during the town hall included many of the slang terms and emojis youth may use to stealthily find and use fentanyl. Phrases like "Blues," "dance fever" and "jackpot apache" were listed, and emojis of pills and rocket ships were also shown to signify someone looking for fake prescription drugs.

Matt Riviere, a father and proponent of the bill, became an advocate against fentanyl after he lost two sons to the drug in one night.

This bill gives them a voice, he said.

"I knew nothing about this drug before my boys passed away. My desire is to educate and make these kids aware of what this drug is doing to our country," Riviere said. "I look at it that way, really, just overall a chance to save lives and get these kids to think twice the next time they're offered something or go to a party."

Fentanyl is the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18-45, Families Against Fentanyl, a nonprofit, reported.

A person's body size, tolerance and past usage influence the drug's lethality. More than three quarters of all teen overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl, according to the press release.