A Cañon City man was arrested for the second time in three weeks in connection with fentanyl possession and distribution, and two of his associates, also from Cañon City, were arrested in Kansas with over 2,000 fentanyl pills in their possession, according the Cañon City Police Department.

Robert Broman, 36, was arrested on May 1 after an investigation into alleged illicit narcotics trafficking, specifically "very large quantities" of fentanyl, police said.

In this case, he faces charges of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams, methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, controlled substance special offender and criminal conspiracy, court records show.

Two other Cañon City men believed to be involved in the case were arrested around a week ago in Hays, Kan. They were stopped by police and found to be in possession of approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm, according to Cañon City police. Jamey Lafoe, 31, and Andre Deanda, 35, remain in custody in Kansas.

Broman, who is being held in Fremont County on a $250,000 bond, was arrested just three weeks before his arrest on Monday. The arrest in April stemmed suspicion of distribution of over 50 grams of fentanyl, and he posted $10,000 bail to get out of custody on April 26.

Court records show Broman was on probation for a 2021 controlled substance conviction. He was also convicted of third-degree assault in 2021 and theft between $750 and $2,000, illegal weapon possession and unlawful use of a controlled substance in separate 2020 cases. He has also faced other drug-related charges dating back to 2020.