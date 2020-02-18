BROOMFIELD, Colo — The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Walmart off West 120th Avenue and Vrain Street.
Officials said they received a call about 1:50 p.m. about shots being fired in the store. One female suspect is in custody. A second suspect, identified as an adult male, fled the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.
BPD said they believe the male and female suspects shot at each other, but it's unclear why. Officials said the two had some sort of relationship and the incident was not a random act. There is no threat to the public.
