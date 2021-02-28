Editor's note:The Colorado Springs Police Department in a release previously stated the pedestrian was killed. This story has been updated to show the woman was critically injured.
A female pedestrian was critically injured late Saturday night after being hit by a car in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The crash occurred about 11 p.m. at South Nevada and East Colorado avenues, police said. The victim, whose name and age weren’t released, was crossing northbound on Colorado Avenue when she was hit by a westbound Toyota sedan.
Police initially said the woman had died. The El Paso County Coroner's Office later said the woman was critically injured.
The driver had the green light at the time, police said. The crash remains under investigation, but the motorist did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.