El Paso County jail’s female inmate population reached an all-time high Tuesday with 364 women, echoing a national trend of an increasing number of incarcerated women.
The total surpassed the previous record of 358 women set in May 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Female inmates now take up five of the 25 wards at the jail, 2739 E. Las Vegas St.
“We continue to … come up with alternative solutions to manage the growing female population,” Sheriff Bill Elder said in a written statement. “We are working closely with the courts and other detention facilities in the state to come up with viable options.”
Female inmates still represent a small fraction of the jail’s total population, Sheriff’s Office data show. The record number of women in the jail Wednesday represented about a fifth of the total 1,680 inmates.
The jail “is again bursting at the seams,” Elder said in a statement in August. In recent years, the Sheriff’s Office has announced one new record after another as the jail’s inmate population has steadily increased.
“At today’s population, the jail is at a critical place in which the sheriff and the staff are feeling the pressures of too many inmates and not enough space or personnel,” said an August news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
But the plight of incarcerated women is often overlooked as a growing number of female inmates is held prisons and jails across the country, news reports show.
A 2016 report that found that the number of women in local jails in the United States was almost 14 times what it was in the 1970s, a far higher growth rate than for men, The New York Times reported.
The number of women held in the 3,200 municipal and county jails for misdemeanor crimes or who are awaiting trial or sentencing has increased from fewer than 8,000 in 1970 to about 110,000 in 2014, The Times reported. The country’s jail population has increased from 157,000 in 1970 to 745,000 in 2014.