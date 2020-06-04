A protester was injured in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, allegedly after jumping on the hood of the Jeep that was trying to get away from a group of demonstrators, police said.
The woman suffered an injured shoulder, and police were in contact with the driver, Colorado Springs police said in a tweet.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. near Pikes Peak and Cascade Avenues.
"(Our) initial information is driver was stopped in traffic and assaulted by protesters and when a protester jumped on the hood of the jeep, it drove off, injuring the protester," the tweet said.
Police also said that "protesters prevented officers from quickly providing aid to the pedestrian and driver or fully investigating the incident." Police asked that drivers avoid downtown.
Fox21 reported the Jeep drove onto a curb to go around protesters who were lying on the asphalt.
The woman lay motionless in the street after the incident, but was conscious when taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a video by Fox21. She raised her arm as she was placed in the back, the video shows.
Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive day of protests being held in Colorado Springs over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer last week.
Daytime protests have remained largely peaceful, police have noted, but nighttime demonstrations have turned violent. Authorities have resorted to using tear gas and rubber rounds to keep protesters at bay.
The traffic incident occurred roughly two hours before a 10 p.m. curfew announced Wednesday by Mayor John Suthers.