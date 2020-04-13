The Federal Emergency Management Agency's boss for Colorado said Monday he's confident quarantine measures are slowing the spread of coronavirus, but remains unsure about when those measures could be safely lifted.
"That's a very complicated question," said Lee dePalo, who described himself as "still in response mode."
Demands for protective gear and medical equipment are beginning to moderate thanks to aerial shipments from overseas vendors, the agency reported. But the biggest factor that has eased demands on emergency workers has been social distancing measures Colorado has had in place for a month.
"The big message for everyone is to keep doing it," dePalo said in a telephone interview with The Gazette.
The region he oversees for the agency also includes the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. But none of those states has recorded outbreaks of coronavirus to rival Colorado, which on Monday vaulted past 7,600 cases and 300 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
But Colorado also provides the strongest evidence that quarantine rules are paying dividends, dePalo said.
“I think, overall, it looks more positive every day,” he said. “The curve appears to be flattening.”
Reduction in the spread of the virus has eased fears that the state would need as many as 10,000 ventilators to treat the sick. Now state supplies of the machines appears to be adequate, dePalo said.
But that doesn’t mean FEMA can now afford to build a stockpile of gear for future outbreaks.
Round-the-clock flights to gather gear, including virus-proof facemasks for medical workers, are beginning to keep up, but surpluses aren’t in the offing.
Colorado is set to receive a mask-cleaning machine, which could ease pressure on existing stocks of safety gear, dePalo said.
“It can clean 80,000 a day,” he said. “That will go a long way in the preservation.”
In the long term, dePalo’s agency is looking to ramp up domestic production of supplies needed to counter the virus, and is examining ways to reconfigure auto manufacturers and others to augment supplies.
“That's going to take a while before we can get to that,” he said.
The biggest looming question may be when Coloradans would return to a somewhat normal life. Most of the state’s businesses are shuttered and unemployment has spiked in a manner unseen since the Dust Bowl.
A similar situation exists around the nation, as president Donald Trump signals a push to re-fire the economy. Trump on Monday walked back earlier statements that he would decide when to lift state quarantines, but still voiced a need for lock-downs to be lifted soon.
“A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!” the president pledged on Twitter.
A key to determining when to lift lock-downs could be better testing, which would allow dePalo and others to better predict the spread of the disease.
FEMA needs clearer numbers to evaluate how coronavirus moves through communities, dePalo said.
“Testing is still a huge part of everyone's strategy,” he said.
But hope is growing that the worst of the coronavirus crisis maybe be passing.
At FEMA, dePalo still spends his day coordinating the battle against the virus with partners ranging from the Pentagon to small town governments. But he’s allowing his agency to cautiously glance ahead to when businesses can reopen and people can return to work.
“We have a team here dedicated to looking at just that piece,” he said.