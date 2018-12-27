A Jefferson County man, who had been investigated for years in relation to illegal hunting and outfitting activities in Colorado, has pleaded guilty to a felony conviction for illegally hunting and selling a mountain lion.
Andrew Pashley, 35, of Evergreen pleaded guilty to the illegal sale of big game wildlife, a class 6 felony, and illegal possession of a mountain lion on Nov. 8 in Jefferson County District Court.
A judge sentenced Pashley to two years of supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting, fishing and trapping related activities in Colorado. Pashley is also restricted from possessing a firearm.
