Prosecutors on Wednesday filed first-degree murder charges against a repeat felon accused in the random, fatal shooting of a Fort Carson Army captain.
Handcuffed and wearing an orange El Paso County jail jumpsuit, Gilberto Chavez Jr. made a brief appearance before 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain, who scheduled a Dec. 20 preliminary hearing to detail evidence against him.
Chavez, 27, is being held without bond on suspicion of fatally shooting Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman at East Costilla Street and South Nevada Avenue in the developing south downtown area. A blood trail led to his body two blocks away at Costilla and South Wahsatch Avenue.
Police suspect Chavez was high on methamphetamines and believed Lehman was following him when he pulled his .22 revolver and shot the Army intelligence officer, who had left the nearby Bar-K minutes earlier, according to an arrest affidavit.
Lehman, of Santa Fe, N.M., is a 2012 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He was in the 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team and served in Afghanistan for four months in 2013.
Chavez was arrested after an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Among the six counts filed against him are sentence enhancers alleging he has at least three prior felonies.
Chavez already was in jail on warrants related to careless driving in April and a felony drug possession charge from 2017. He was found guilty on the drug charge and sentenced to two years of probation but failed to appear at a September hearing, prompting the warrant.
He was found guilty of third-degree assault and child abuse in 2012 and driving while impaired in 2009 and 2010.