Snow will be measured in feet around parts of Colorado this weekend.
Flakes will be falling from Thursday to Sunday across much of the state. Some areas will see snowfall of 6 to 12 inches by Friday afternoon and possibly more after that.
Grand totals for snowfall around the state from Thursday through Sunday are likely to reach two feet or more in the northern and central mountains. Spots expecting the heaviest snowfall include Ouray, Gunnison, Aspen, Keystone, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Monarch, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, and Wolf Creek Pass.
Summit Daily is telling their readers to expect up to 30 inches by Sunday in the Breckenridge area.
Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect for much of the state lasting through Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon depending on the region. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds gusting up to 60 mph will make travel very difficult, with areas of low visibility and drifting snow expected.
With wintry weather and strong winds comes increasing avalanche danger. Before entering the backcountry, check the daily forecast for avalanche conditions. Extreme caution is advised.
Prolonged snow event for the central mountains tonight-Sunday. Snow spreads into all of the mountains and plains Sat night-Sun. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xxVCy9rtQ5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 12, 2019
snow is already starting to impact travel. Eastbound of I-70 between mile marker 90 and 105 was shut down early Thursday morning due to road conditions and several accidents. The slippery conditions also prompted an “accident alert” in Garfield County.
I70 is now open - please remember to exercise all of your safe driving skills - this storm is just beginning! @CSPOFPY https://t.co/Ar0NdGxMJ8— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 12, 2019
Here’s a quick look at the forecast for parts of the Front Range:
- Colorado Springs will likely start to see snow beginning on early Saturday afternoon, with showers continuing into the evening and much of Sunday. Temperatures will be cool, especially on Sunday with highs in the 30s.
- Snow could possibly hit the Denver area after 11 PM on Friday, with lows in the 20s and winds gusting up to 20 mph. Expect a 40-50% chance of new flakes for much of Saturday and Sunday.
- Snow will start to make its way into Fort Collins late Thursday evening, with new snow accumulations likely continuing through Sunday evening. A 30-40% chance of snow is likely from Friday evening into Sunday.
- A wintry mix of rain and snow could hit Boulder starting in the early hours of Friday morning, with a 40-50% chance of snow to continue through Sunday evening.
Heavy snowfall will bring some incredible powder days to the mountains this weekend. Check out OpenSnow.com to see what resorts will be getting hit with the most.
The snow has started falling and is forecasted to continue through Sunday. There could be up to 18” of snow this weekend! #BeaverCreek pic.twitter.com/JWrEcz0KPZ— Beaver Creek Resort (@beavercreekmtn) December 12, 2019