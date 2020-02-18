An iconic Colorado resort found in Summit County, Breckenridge has been getting hammered with snow in recent weeks.

Announced via Twitter, the resort has had its snowiest February on record as of Feb. 17, dubbing the month “Februburied.” The resort received 10 inches of new snow overnight on the 16th, pushing their monthly total over 7.5 feet. According to their website, Breckenridge has gotten 91 inches throughout the month.

Breckenridge reports that they’ve gotten 292 inches of snow so far this season, with a base depth of 82 inches.

Believe it or not, the 292-inch total isn’t the most that’s fallen at a Colorado resort. Steamboat has gotten 294 inches so far this season. Winter Park has gotten the third-most snow, currently at 282 inches.