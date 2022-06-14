It's hot out there! Time to cool off in one of the many local water recreation spots Colorado Springs has to offer this summer:

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground — More than 50 individual spray nozzles and 16 water spray features at the Deerfield Hills Community Center southeast Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every other day. Deerfield also has sport courts, fields and a playground.

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park — More than a dozen water features that are directly adjacent to an award-winning playground and sports fields, courts and trails at John Venezia Community Park in northeast Colorado Springs. Daily operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Downtown Colorado Springs fountains — Julie Penrose Fountain is a free splash fountain in America the Beautiful Park downtown operates daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Uncle Wilber Fountain is another downtown fountain in Acacia Park that is open from noon-6 p.m. every day.

Aga Park Splash Pad — This splash pad features areas for families, including aqua jumpers, animal-themed cannons, whale spray, dumping coconuts, a water tunnel and tidal buckets in Fountain. Open daily and free.

Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch Pools — Outdoor pools jointly operated by the city and YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Open to members of the public with a day pass and YMCA members. Both pools are open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with exception: Monument Valley is open noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Prospect Lake at Memorial Park — Fishing, paddle boarding, swimming and motorized use are all options for a day at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. There are designated, free swim days on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but no lifeguards on duty, so swimming is at your own risk. Permits are required for fishing and boating. Paddleboards are available for rent. There is also a 1.25-mile paved trail around the lake, lakeside fitness stations, two playgrounds, several sports fields and courts, a skate park and the newly renovated Eni R Jasperson Beach House.

Quail Lake — Quail Lake offers fishing, nonmotorized boating and paddle boarding in southwest Colorado Springs. Swimming is not allowed. Permits are required for fishing and any type of watercraft usage, motorized and nonmotorized. There is a 1-mile fitness trail around the lake, a playground, picnic tables and volleyball and basketball courts.