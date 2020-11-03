It’s an old, familiar phrase, but officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife take it very seriously: Please don’t feed the bears.
This time of year, the animals are engaged in hyperphagia, the phase when bears eat and drink constantly to put on weight before settling in for the long winter’s nap of hibernation, according to the National Park Service.
Animal lovers may wish to aid the bears by feeding them, but the wildlife service warns that giving them food is not only dangerous, it’s against the law and punishable by misdemeanor charges and up to a $2,000 fine.
A Castle Rock resident recently learned this the hard way after wildlife officers acted on a series of complaints about people feeding bears and charged one individual with purposely luring the animals with food, according to wildlife officials.
Feeding bears is ultimately inhumane, officials said. When bears lose their natural fear of humans, they become dangerous and have to be killed.
“It is selfish and unethical to feed bears,” Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez said. “You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm's way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people.”
Bears have been known to congregate in residential areas where they have been fed, officials said. The animals sometimes break into garages and even homes as they scrounge for food.
Incidences of human contact with wildlife have been on the rise across the state, with officers reporting increased complaints in places including Castle Rock and Larkspur. Martinez said these interactions often end badly for the animals.
“When humans and wildlife have conflict, wildlife loses,” he said.