The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a public presentation Monday on the recent Ivywild neighborhood traffic study.
The meeting is being held in the Ivywild School Gymnasium from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The study, which began in November 2018, was initiated by the traffic engineering division, in order to take a "comprehensive look at the area’s current traffic conditions and how they may be affected by proposed redevelopment projects."
The boundaries of the study were 8th Street on the west, Interstate 25 on the north, Nevada Avenue on the east, and Cheyenne Road on the south.
The city proposed an action plan to specifically work on four categories: traffic congestion on Tejon Street, insufficient on-street parking, overall traffic safety and accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Those who attend the presentation Monday night will get a chance to weigh in on the proposed action plan. Some of those solutions include modifying the southbound Tejon/Nevada I-25 ramps, adding safer pedestrian crossings, making changes to the signal timing at intersections and possible roundabouts in various locations.
You can see the whole list of proposed changes and more here.