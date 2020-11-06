Before any decision is made on electric-powered bicycles in parks and open spaces, Colorado Springs officials want to know how residents feel.
An online survey was announced Friday, intended to gauge public sentiment on the emerging technology that's stirred controversy in communities nationwide — especially since last year, when a government order encouraged e-bikes being authorized in federal land management decisions. In recent years, certain e-bikes have gotten the green light on certain trails in Front Range jurisdictions such as Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Currently in Colorado Springs, Class 1 e-bikes — with pedal-activated motors that cease at 20 mph — are allowed on urban trails. E-bikes, reportedly the fastest-growing sector of the cycling industry, have been spotted illegally roaming dirt trails at popular destinations such as Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Ute Valley Park.
"As we look at the increasing use of e-bikes nationwide, it's important to us to know how members of our growing community are observing, using and interacting with this rapidly-evolving and popular technology," Scott Abbott, the city's regional parks, trails and open space manager, said in Friday's press release. "We look forward to hearing what local trail users have to say so that we can best serve our city's trail system and the experience of its many users citywide."
Last month, Abbott convened advocates on both sides of the issue as well as local officials and bike shop owners in what he called "a first-ever community conversation" about e-bikes. Previously, local mountain biking nonprofit Medicine Wheel collected feedback from a survey. That yielded "close to a 50/50 split" between people for and against e-bikes, said the group's executive director, Cory Sutela.
At last month's meeting, Medicine Wheel cautioned of "a major change in use that will have impacts on all users." Opponents worried about unforeseen consequences, while supporters presented themselves as aging, physically-limited enthusiasts who had no interest in riding fast or venturing farther afield than they should.
"We fund and pay for these trails. They are ours," said City Councilwoman Jill Gaebler, a cycling advocate who said she didn't own an e-bike. "We need to ensure we're keeping each other safe, but letting people enjoy our trails and the outdoors of our city, that to me is paramount."
Friday's press release said the city's current e-bike policy "may or may not be modified" after the survey, which is running through Nov. 20. It's available at: coloradosprings.gov/project/e-bikes-trail-survey