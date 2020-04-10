A coronavirus testing site near Memorial Park that was set to lose its federal sponsorship Friday received word overnight that it would retain that government support.
The federal contract provides coronavirus testing supplies and processing for the site staffed by UCHealth. It was unclear Friday morning how long the support would last from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More specifics were expected later in the day, said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health emergency preparedness and response program manager.
County officials made a strong case for the contract to be extended because the site has been well run and has seen a high demand for tests, she said. Officials also were able to show how they were using data to guide planning efforts.
"We had been recognized at the federal level as an exemplary site through HHS and the White House," Powell said.
The extension of the contract could allow the site to open up to additional patients, such as those who are immunocompromised, she said. The site opened March 31 for first responders and health care workers from across the region and was expanded Sunday to include those 65 and older who had coronavirus symptoms.
The number of people tested at the site each day has varied from as high as 380 people to a low of 80, Powell said.
Before the site's contract was extended, UCHealth committed to keep it open with or without federal support, according to a news release.
The turnaround time for test results from the federal site is intended to be about 48 hours. But the lab processing the results had a glitch this week and tests had to be moved elsewhere for processing, Powell said. Now the estimated time for results is about seven days, she said.
The free testing site run by UCHealth is open at 175 S. Union Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.