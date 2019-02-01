EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Police say weather played a part in the death of a FedEx worker, whose body was found outside at an East Moline delivery hub.
The worker, 69-year-old William L. Murphy from Moline, was found dead at FedEx Freight on Thursday, January 31, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. FedEx Freight is located off Morton Drive near the Quad City Downs.
Captain Darren Gault from the East Moline Police Department said another FedEx employee found the worker's body between two semi tractors. The discovery was reported around 9:30 a.m.
By Friday, the deep freeze had mostly abated, with temperatures climbing as high as the low 20s (minus 5 or 6 Celsius) in Minneapolis and Chicago. In western North Dakota, the temperature in Dickinson climbed above freezing (0 Celsius) by midmorning — a jump of nearly 60 degrees compared with Tuesday's low of minus 17 degrees (minus 27 Celsius), according to the Associated Press.
The weather was thought to be a factor in at least 27 deaths, including a 90-year-old Michigan woman who died of hypothermia after locking herself out of her home while feeding birds — one of at least nine people who were found outdoors. A motorist also died during a snowstorm Friday after striking a salt truck that had pulled off the side of Interstate 70 in central Indiana, the AP reported. Others died after freezing outdoors or in unheated homes or while shoveling snow.