DENVER • A proposed federal rule could end food assistance for about 11,000 children and 22,000 adults in Colorado.
Potential regulation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture could terminate free or reduced-price lunches and lower the food stamp earnings limit by thousands of dollars, The Denver Post reports.
Coloradans earning less than twice the poverty line currently qualify for food assistance and free school lunches for their children. The USDA proposal would limit the assistance to those at 130% of the poverty line.
That effectively lowers the earnings cutoff from $51,500 a year to $33,475 for a family of four, and from $33,820 to $21,983 for a family of two, officials said.
The minimum wage needed to live comfortably in Denver is about $29 an hour, but some families making less still would not qualify for assistance, experts said.
A parent working full-time for $11.10 an hour would earn too much for his or her one child to get free or reduced-price school lunch, said James Duffy, chief operating officer of Westminster Public Schools.
“If they make minimum wage or a little more, their (free or reduced lunch) benefits are substantially reduced, but their overall ability to make ends meet is well below the living wage calculation for the area,” Duffy said.
The rule would make it difficult for families to end reliance on assistance programs because the state had more flexible asset limits than the proposed $3,500 federal limit, said Stephanie Perez-Carillo of the Colorado Children’s Campaign.