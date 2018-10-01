DENVER • Colorado’s top federal prosecutor says his office might take legal action against licensed marijuana businesses that violate state law or use their state status “as a shield” while selling pot on the black market.
Until now, federal officials in Colorado have largely focused on prosecuting people running illegal marijuana grows, U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer acknowledged. Those operations are often hidden in federal forests or houses, spurring regular complaints from local law enforcement.
“Now that federal enforcement has shot down marijuana grows on federal lands, the crosshairs may appropriately shift to the public harms caused by licensed businesses and their investors, particularly those who are not complying with state law or trying to use purported state compliance as a shield,” Troyer wrote in an op-ed published late Friday.
After voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2012, Colorado became the first state to broadly allow recreational marijuana sales to adults to join its existing medical marijuana industry. State-tracked sales now total more than $1 billion per year.
The industry has only grown since, with eight states and Washington, D.C., permitting recreational sales, and 31 states allowing medical marijuana. Legal marijuana sales topped $5.8 billion last year in the U.S., reports trade publication Marijuana Business Daily.
But pot remains illegal under federal law, and Troyer suggested even Colorado businesses operating within state law could face federal action.
“We make decisions based on safety,” he said. “Sometimes compliance with state law is relevant to that, and sometimes it’s not. We do not make decisions based on labels like ‘compliance with state law.’ Labels are not relevant to us — people’s safety is.”
He did not give more detail on how a company could come under federal scrutiny.
Jacque Montgomery, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Hickenlooper, said state officials have a solid relationship with federal partners and “share their concerns about abuses in the industry.”
“We remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the system we’ve built,” Montgomery said. “That means attentive regulatory oversight and enforcement and, where necessary, criminal enforcement against anyone who abuses our rules.”
Industry representatives also said authorities should root out those using state law to hide illegal sales. But it would be unfair to focus on state-licensed companies that strictly follow laws, said Kristi Kelly, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group, a trade association.
“Targeting legal dispensaries that are doing their best to follow the letter of Colorado’s laws makes no sense without meeting with the owners and discussing their interpretation of the laws,” she said. “We would have extreme concerns about that.”
Troyer also told The Denver Post recently that his office plans to act soon against a Denver-area chain of marijuana dispensaries.
He said it’s an illegal drug-trafficking organization disguised as a legitimate business under state law. He did not name the company or provide more detail about its operations.
It’s unclear how long Troyer will remain in charge of the office. He took the post in 2016 when former U.S. Attorney John Walsh, a nominee of President Barack Obama, resigned.
Jason Dunn, a former deputy attorney general to Republican John Suthers, was nominated in June to fill the post.
Dunn’s nomination is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation.