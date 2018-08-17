A federal court jury ruled Friday that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office didn’t violate employment law in firing former sheriff’s Sgt. John Huntz.
Huntz, who couldn’t fire a gun because of a shoulder injury, was reassigned in 2015 to a midnight security shift at the jail, where he was expected to “patrol violent inmates” and “break up fights,” his attorney said Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Huntz sued Sheriff Bill Elder, alleging that the transfer was retaliation by high-ranking sheriff’s officials because his then-wife, a dispatch supervisor for the agency, had reported sexual harassment by a commander.
He went on leave in January 2015, coinciding with his reassignment to the jail, a county news release says.
“He continued on leave with two different medical issues for nearly eight months,” the release says. “His employment was terminated in August when he did not return to work, failed to respond to multiple requests to undergo ‘fitness for duty examinations’ and did not submit requests to be considered for ‘light duty.’ ”
In September, Senior Circuit Judge David M. Ebel dismissed Tiffany Huntz’s discrimination claim after the Sheriff’s Office filed a motion for summary judgment. She and John Huntz are now divorced.
Ebel heard John Huntz’s claims this week.
“From the outset we believed that this was a frivolous lawsuit,” First Assistant County Attorney Diana May said in a written statement.
“The Board of County Commissioners directed the County Attorney’s Office to aggressively defend the county against this frivolous employment claim over the past two years and at the direction of the commissioners we will continue to aggressively defend the county against all frivolous claims.”