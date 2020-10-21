Bentley Cobler, 3, sits on his mother Megan Lucken's shoulders during the "Let Us Worship" community event at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Dr. Steve Holt, senior pastor of The Road at Chapel Hills Church, coordinated the event. Worship leader Sean Feucht lead the "peaceful protest and worship," with other participating pastors, with an estimated over two thousand people in attendance. The event was held to promote peace and unity in Colorado Springs. The prayer rally was mask-optional. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)