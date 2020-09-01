DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Tuesday pushed for an investigation into Denver-based Frontier Airlines after his office has received more than 100 complaints about the airline's practices during the coronavirus pandemic.
Weiser wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Elaine Chao urging her to investigate Frontier's flight change policies and customer service practices.
"Since March 2020, my office received and reviewed more than one hundred complaints against Frontier from consumers in Colorado and 29 other states — more than about any other company during that time," Weiser wrote in the letter.
Many of the complaints said that Frontier failed to provide refunds and didn't give customers a way to quickly redeem flight vouchers.
