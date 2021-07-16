The federal Bureau of Reclamation expects to draw down already dwindling reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin, in part to support power production at Lake Powell.
The agency started releasing more water from Flaming Gorge Dam on the Utah-Wyoming border Thursday and expects additional releases to come from Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison in Colorado and Navajo Reservoir in New Mexico.
The agency plans to release 181,000 acre-feet of water from the reservoirs from July through December, according to a news release. An acre-foot is the amount of water needed to cover an acre of land to a depth of one foot and generally considered enough to supply a family of four for a year. The releases will be in addition to water regularly scheduled to flow downstream and will help protect power production at Glen Canyon Dam and water supplies for Arizona, California and Nevada, officials said in the release.
Lake Powell is expected to see a third of its average annual flows this year, Bureau of Reclamation officials said.
While snowpack was close to average in some areas of the Colorado River basin this winter, dry soils soaked up the runoff, said Jordan Nielson, who works with Trout Unlimited on Colorado River Basin issues in Utah. The basin missed its summer monsoon season two years in a row contributing to those dry soils.
"Our reservoirs didn’t rise at all," he said.
Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County was expected to peak at 60 feet below full capacity, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Flaming Gorge Reservoir was in better shape with 83% of its capacity, but was only expected to receive 38% of average June flows, according to the agency.
The announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation follows Gov. Jared Polis' declaration of a drought emergency on July 1 for western Colorado. The Colorado River basin includes the Colorado River, which starts in Grand County, Colorado, and the tributaries in several states that feed it.
Almost a century after seven U.S. states divvied up Colorado River water, Lake Mead and Lake Powell — the two manmade reservoirs that store river water — are shrinking faster than expected, spreading panic throughout a region that relies on the river to sustain 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry.
