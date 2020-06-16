The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is to receive $13.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, nearly half of which will be used to shore up security at the county jail.
Criminal Justice Center operators have complained for more than a decade that inmates have figured out how to pry open locks on their cell-room doors, letting them get out long enough to attack gang rivals, ambush state's witnesses and commit other acts of mayhem inside the jail.
Thanks to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Sheriff Bill Elder’s office said it will finally address the problem — by replacing every cell door lock, and overhauling the video surveillance and door control systems.
Those projects alone account for $6.5 million in upgrades. The upgrade would prevent any inmates who become infected with the disease caused by the coronavirus from intentionally spreading the virus to others at the jail, thus meeting the federal requirement the money be used to offset expenses directly related to the pandemic, sheriff's officials said.
“We got intel that some groups out there might use COVID-19 as a weapon,” Bureau Chief Joseph Roybal said.
In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office logged 200 instances of inmates defeating locks on their cells, up from 126 one year earlier, The Gazette reported last fall. More than a decade ago, the county spent roughly $100,000 replacing locks and some doors and door jambs. Other upgrades have been made, but failed to prevent escapes from cells, Roybal said.
The facility has been identified as the source of most of the COVID-19 infections at the sheriff’s office, accounting for seven of the 11 infections reported among those who work within the office, including one contractor and one civilian. A veteran deputy, Jeff Hopkins, died of the disease.
No inmates have tested positive thus far, officials said, ducking a trend of outbreaks in Colorado’s correctional facilities.
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners passed down the funding from its $84 million share of coronavirus relief funds awarded to Colorado by the federal government. The board approved the sheriff’s request to fund 14 “key projects,” mostly at the jail, meant to reduce risks from COVID-19.
Among other big-ticket items on the sheriff’s to-do list is a $2.2 million renovation of the jail’s lobby and employee locker rooms. The lobby renovation will erect walls and service windows to create a physical separation between workers and the public, and the expanded locker rooms will allow for physical distancing as employees change into their uniforms, Roybal said.
A $950,000 upgrade to a neighboring training facility will likewise allow for greater distancing among employees being trained for duty.
Approximately $1.2 million will be distributed in the form of hazard-duty pay for jail employees — applied retroactively through late March — and $200,000 will be set aside for overtime expenses to “establish services back to expected levels.”
Another $500,000 will go toward an “office cubicle update and safety improvements," according to the sheriff's office.
Roybal said keeping deputies and staff members healthy is necessary to prevent them from spreading illnesses to inmates.
Several of the projects involve amenities for inmates.
New washers and dryers to clean and sanitized inmate uniforms and bedding is expected to cost $300,000. Telemedicine equipment to allow for remote treatment of inmates will cost $250,000. Remodeling of attorney visitation booths is estimated at $250,000.
The office plans to spend $26,000 in equipment upgrades to allow for remote court appearances by inmates, which are expected to take the place of in-person appearance for most hearings.
Contractors are still being sought for the projects, in a process that will be overseen by the El Paso County procurement office, Roybal said.
The federal funds must be used in 2020, which could be a challenge for the largest of the jobs, particularly the replacement of locks and upgrades to the camera surveillance and door control system, Roybal said.
If contractors are unable to complete the work this year, Roybal said the county will ask the federal government for a grace period.
“I don’t want to leave anything undone,” he said. “I’m hoping we accomplish it, if not we’ll see if they tell us.”