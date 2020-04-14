Coronavirus (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The federal coronavirus testing site near Memorial Park will now see immunocompromised patients. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The federal coronavirus testing site near Memorial Park started accepting immunocompromised patients Tuesday as one of the high-risk groups eligible for free testing.

The site operated by UCHealth started serving first responders and health care workers on March 31, and opened to the elderly last week. Officials operating the site said they expect to continue expanding the type of patients it can serve a little at a time, said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health emergency preparedness and response program manager.

The site is expected to receive federal sponsorship through May 30. 

Immunocompromised patients include those receiving chemotherapy treatments and people with uncontrolled diabetes, among other conditions, Powell said. The site is not asking patients to provide any kind of medical proof of their immunosuppression, she said. 

The site served 89 patients Tuesday and expects to see a higher demand for testing as word spreads that it will accept those who are immunosuppresed, Powell said. The site has 250 tests per day from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services to use. UCHealth provides additional tests if needed. 

Access to testing in general should be improving as private labs are able to provide more supplies, Powell said. 

As with all mass testing, incorrect results are a possibility and health care workers at the site advise patients that their test result is reflective of a moment in time and they could still get sick up to 14 days after they have been exposed to the coronavirus, Powell said. 

"The test result is a snapshot," she said. 

The testing site is open at 175 S. Union Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

