A federal coronavirus testing site run by UCHealth and focused on first responders, health care workers and the elderly in Colorado Springs may close on Friday when it's contract ends.
The site opened March 31 for first responders and health care workers from across the region and was expanded Sunday to include patients over 65 years old.
The site started accepting seniors because it wasn't drawing 250 people each day among first responders and health care workers, said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health emergency preparedness and response program manager. The site has 250 tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to use each day.
On Monday, workers at the site had collected samples from 250 patients as of about 2:30 p.m. -- about double the patients staff worked with in the previous days, Powell said. The site saw 389 patients total Monday, said Cary Vogrin, a spokeswoman for UCHealth.
The additional testing will help public health officials better understand the spread of the disease and plan for future spread, Powell said.
Testing senior patients can also help identify other high-risk residents they may have had contact with, which can help public health officials intervene in outbreaks, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.
The site's contract to provide testing lasts until Friday and it is unknown if the facility will be maintained after that, Powell said. The county is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to keep the site open, she said.
UCHealth is testing all the other first responders, health care workers and elderly residents who show up after all 250 federal tests are used, she said. The test results are available in 24 to 48 hours, she said. Capping the number of samples collected each day helps ensure the fast turnaround time, she said.
"It really does relieve your mind to get test results," Powell said.
Seniors do not need a doctor's note to get tested, which is helpful for those visiting with their doctor over the phone or via streaming video, she said.
Elderly residents in need of a test should take a photo ID and insurance information if they have it to the testing site, according to a news release from El Paso County Public Health. The test is free.
The FEMA-sponsored site is open at 175 S. Union Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.