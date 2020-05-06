Federal agents have joined in an investigation into a fire last week that heavily damaged a controversial housing complex in Broadmoor Bluffs, authorities said Wednesday.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Saturday's fire at The Ridge housing complex after a request was made by local authorities, said Matthew Deasaro, a spokesman for the agency. He could not confirm if arson was suspected.
Roughly 60 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze that started about 3 a.m. and quickly engulfed a three-story building at 555 Cougar Bluff Point. Colorado Springs police also responded and are participating in the probe.
As of Tuesday, a cause has yet to be determined, said Mike Smaldino, spokesman for Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Three days earlier, five firefighters were called to the complex shortly after 2 a.m. April 29 to extinguish a burning pile of veneer stone and raw lumber in the parking lot, Smaldino said. The fire is also under investigation.
The same night, vandals allegedly smashed at least 30 windows and tagged the building with spray paint, according to Lee Patke, executive director of Grecchio Housing, which owns a minority stake in the housing complex. Police could not immediately confirm the details.
Though there has been no official mention of arson, police find the two incidents "suspicious," said Sgt. Jason Newton, spokesman for Colorado Springs Police Department. The department is still working to see if the two fires are linked, he said.
Patke previously told The Gazette he didn't believe the fire was accidental, noting that the building was unoccupied and there were no faulty wires.
The Ridge, which was designed to accommodate 120 lower-income people in one of the city's most affluent areas, prompted a prolonged fight between its owners and Broadmoor Bluffs residents from the time plans were announced in October 2016.
People opposed to the development argued the complex would bring crime, congestion and lower property values. In April 2018, The Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association filed a suit against the city of Colorado Springs in El Paso County District Court, in an attempt to halt the development and alleging the council violated the law in denying their appeals after the complex won the council's approval.
The lawsuit was dismissed six months later by 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry.
Dan Martin, former chair of the Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association, said the fire came as "no surprise."
"We warned them many times about all of the risks involved and one of them was about homeless (people) starting fires in there,” said Martin, who has since moved to San Antonio, Texas, for health reasons.
He said he has seen homeless people breaking into the condominiums adjacent to the complex and sleeping in its hallways.
“One of the things that we said is that you’re going to have homeless traffic going up and down Nevada Avenue. You’re just going to extend the homeless corridor down to the apartments," Martin said. "They're going to seek shelter where they can."
Patke said he wasn’t aware of problems with squatters or people loitering at the construction site.
Saturday's fire destroyed the smallest of the complex’s three buildings, gutting 10 apartments valued at up to $2.5 million. A 30-unit building is expected to open by the end of May or early June, and the other, 20-unit building is set to open a month later, Patke said.