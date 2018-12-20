Hundreds of people — mostly those living in homeless camps or shelters — have been vaccinated against hepatitis A in recent weeks as part of a widespread effort to keep a small number of cases from mushrooming.
Fearful of the disease spreading out of control, Colorado and El Paso County public health workers went on the offensive — spending about $63,000 to vaccinate as many people as possible who were at greatest risk.
“We want to keep it to these small numbers, something that’s manageable,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, the county’s medical director.
Since mid-October, nine cases have been reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, mostly among people experiencing homelessness or using drugs. Eight lived in El Paso County, and one person lived in Pueblo County.
The new cases followed trends that were similar to what public health workers saw in San Diego and a few other cities where the disease quickly became unmanageable. In San Diego, for example, a hepatitis A outbreak among the homeless population killed 20 people in 2017. The city spent about $12 million dollars responding to the crisis.
Local health officials used many of the same measures employed by other cities.
Vaccination clinics were held at several nonprofits, including Westside CARES, the Marian House Soup Kitchen, the Springs Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army’s R.J. Montgomery shelter. Public health workers also accompanied the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team into camps, such as the recently cleared Quarry encampment.
Other measures included increasing surveillance at hospital emergency rooms to identify new cases more quickly. And people booked into the El Paso County jail who were considered at high risk for the disease also were offered vaccinations.
In all, at least 15 clinics led to 379 people being vaccinated, Johnson said. Such immunizations typically involve two shots that are administered six months apart. However, the first shot is 95 percent effective, Johnson said.
In all, the state health department spent $61,261 providing vaccines, social media ads, some staff time and supplies. The county’s health department spent another $2,036 on vaccine equipment, setting up the clinics, isolating some patients and providing socks and food to people getting vaccinated.
“We are a little bit of a pilot,” Johnson said. “It’s not that the response is different — it’s that we’re initiating it much earlier. Because our intention is really to get upstream and to the prevention piece.”
Cases in Colorado and El Paso County also spiked last year — largely among men having sex with men, or people who visited adult bookstores or adult arcades, health officials said.
Also last year, one infected person who stayed at a Colorado Springs homeless shelter forced county health officials to swiftly open two temporary clinics to halt the disease’s spread. County health officials vaccinated dozens of people.
The disease can damage the liver, and it can be deadly. It is spread through ingested fecal matter — such as from not washing hands after using the restroom. And it differs from hepatitis B and C in that it is not chronic — meaning people can recover and gain immunity to it.
Nicole Comstock, a state health department epidemiologist, said the agency will continue monitoring the outbreak for at least a few more months, due to the disease’s long incubation period.
Two weeks to nearly two months can pass before symptoms show — meaning people exposed to the disease can spread it without knowing they’re sick. Those symptoms include jaundice, fatigue, severe stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.
Johnson recommended people experiencing homelessness get vaccinated, and that residents — especially those at greatest risk of the disease — wash their hands frequently and not share food, toothbrushes or towels.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.