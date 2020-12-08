The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of four men suspected of committing three “takeover style” armed robberies in a three-week period in Englewood and Thornton, according to a news release from the agency.
During the most recent robbery, at a Bank of the West in Thornton on Tuesday, a teller was pistol-whipped, the release stated.
A branch of the BBVA Compass Bank was robbed Nov. 19, and a FirstBank was robbed Dec. 2. Both banks are in Englewood.
In all three robberies, four men wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves entered the bank with guns drawn, threatened employees and demanded money, according to the FBI.
Witnesses said the suspects were 20 to 30 years old.
“Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions,” the release stated.
Anyone with information about the bank robberies is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).