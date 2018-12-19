121418-news-kelsey-vigil-003.jpg
A poster showing Kelsey Berreth sits near candles during a vigil Thursday at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.

Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette
The FBI was at the home of a missing Colorado woman on Wednesday.

11 News was there for hours as federal authorities searched inside Kelsey Berreth's house in Woodland Park. The FBI will not comment on what they are looking for or if they have found anything. They were at her town home since this morning and have been in and out of it.

About eight investigators with the FBI and CBI were at the home. They were still on scene at 4:30 p.m. They were carrying items into the home but an 11 News reporter on scene for hours didn't see them carrying anything out.

