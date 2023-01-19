The FBI is now offering the public up to $25,000 in rewards for any information regarding the identity of the individual(s) responsible for the threats and attack made against Life Choices Ministry in Longmont last June.

The attack on June 25 last year followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade; a decision that struck a wave of political tension within the discussion of abortion laws and access across the country.

The ministry sustained fire and heavy smoke damage and had been vandalized with black spray paint, as detailed in previous reporting by The Denver Gazette.

The FBI raised the reward from $17,500 to the current $25,000 because “law enforcement has not been able to collect sufficient evidence to identify and arrest the responsible parties,” and asked for the “publics assistance to develop additional investigative leads,” according to a press release sent by the agency.

Those with information about the vandalism are asked to contact their local FBI office or submit a tip through the department's anonymous online portal.