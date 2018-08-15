FREDERICK — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Bureau of Investigation have joined the effort to locate a missing pregnant woman and her two daughters.
Shanann Watts, 34, and her daughters Celeste,3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing on Monday. Watt is also about 15 weeks pregnant, according to Frederick Police.
Watts is 5-foot-5 and weighs 148 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation endangered alert. Bella is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Celeste is 3-foot and weighs 37 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.