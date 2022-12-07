Members of the FBI were seen outside a residence in an east Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Several of the station's viewers reached out about the federal law enforcement agency's presence in the area of London Lane and Morley Drive, near South Academy and Astrozon boulevards, around 9:30 a.m., though it is not clear when activity began, KKTV said.

The FBI has provided little detail on the activity.

“Yes, I can confirm FBI Denver was conducting court-authorized activity in that area this morning,” Vikki Migoya with the FBI Denver Field Office wrote to KKTV. “As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

In September, FBI agents arrested a Colorado Springs resident on espionage-related charges.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.