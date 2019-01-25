Top Chef star Fatima Ali, a contestant from Colorado, has died at age 29. Chef Bruce Kalman, who was close friends with Ali, shared the news on Instagram on Friday.
“It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer,” he wrote. “I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift.”
Bravo network also released a statement to Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news that Fatima Ali lost her courageous battle with cancer,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart.”
The season 15 alum revealed to fans that her health was declining with an update about her condition on Instagram on Jan. 11.