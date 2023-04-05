More than three years since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch's body was found in northern Florida, his alleged killer and stepmom Letecia Stauch's trial has begun, and Gannon's father Al Stauch returned to the witness stand to start Wednesday's proceedings.

Follow Gazette reporter @ZachNDupont on Twitter for updates from court.

The first half of Wednesday was spent listening to several different phone conversations between Letecia and Al Stauch, all of which were recorded by the FBI in the morning and afternoon of Feb. 14, 2020.

The calls were similar to the two-hour phone conversation played between Al and Letecia Stauch on Tuesday afternoon, where Letecia Stauch claimed that a Mexican man had entered their home, that she hit her head on a table and “blacked out,” that she was raped, and that the alleged intruder took Gannon and left.

Al Stauch was coached through all the recorded phone calls played in court by FBI agents.

In all five phone conversations played in the morning on Wednesday, Letecia Stauch continues to vehemently deny having anything to do with Gannon's disappearance and continues to change her story about what happened the day Gannon was reported missing, Jan. 27, 2020.

In the first phone conversation, Letecia Stauch can be heard sobbing, hysterically begging for Al Stauch to advocate for her to get immunity to tell the rest of the story.

“I’m not a criminal. I don’t kill people," Letecia Stauch can be heard yelling.

In the following three phone conversations, Al Stauch becomes more aggressive in his line of questioning and starts to accuse Letecia Stauch of lying to him with her story.

"You know where Gannon is. You're (expletive) lying to me," Al Stauch yells at his then-wife at one point. "Who the (expletive) has my boy?"

In the third recorded phone conversation played in court, Letecia Stauch drops the name Quincy Brown as the person who had actually taken Gannon, a story Al Stauch immediately called out as a lie.

Brown was wanted in El Paso County at the time of the recorded phone conversations.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"This is (expletive)," Al Stauch said almost immediately in response. "There is no (expletive) Quincy guy. ... Five years of lies and now my son is gone."

Each phone call between the two gets progressively more heated, leading up to the fourth call where Al Stauch asks Letecia Stauch repeatedly: "Where's my son?"

At no point in the call does Letecia Stauch back down from her claim that Brown was the perpetrator, saying she is "scared for her life," and that Al Stauch needs to "grow some balls and find him (Brown)."

"You're trying to put me six feet under. That's what you're trying to do," Letecia Stauch yells during the fourth call.

In the fifth and final call, Letecia Stauch finally admits that some of her story was a lie, but doesn't back down from Brown being involved.

"I'm sorry for all the stories. I didn't know what to do," Letecia Stauch said through tears. "He fell (off) it (a bike) and he got hurt, bad."

Letecia Stauch goes on to claim that the man she was buying a bike from was Brown, and that while testing the bike Gannon fell off and was "bleeding from his head." Letecia Stauch claims that after Gannon fell off the bike Brown offered to drive Gannon to the hospital, but didn't return.

When Al Stauch asks Letecia Stauch why she didn't follow Brown and Gannon after the incident, she hung up.

Al Stauch testified after the final phone conversation was played that he didn't believe Letecia Stauch's version of events from the final phone conversation.

District Attorney Michael Allen concluded the prosecution's questions for Al Stauch by asking if he believed Letecia Stauch was sane.

"I believe she is and was absolutely sane," Al Stauch said. "From the time I met her to even today."

The trial will resume this afternoon with the defense's cross-examination of Al Stauch. Two law enforcement officials from Pensacola, Fla., also are expected to testify this afternoon.