A Yoder man was jailed Wednesday in a shooting that left his son hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Nikolay Krutitskiy, 34, was booked into El Paso County jail one day after sheriff's deputies were summoned to the family home east of Colorado Springs to tend to the wounded boy, who is under 10. Few details have been released, and a condition update wasn't available for the boy.
Krutitskiy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, child abuse inflicting serious injury, weapon possession by a previous offender, child abuse- without injury/knowingly or reckless, prohibited use of a weapon, violating a restraining order, and reckless endangerment, according to an El Paso County Sheriff's Office news release.
The shooting occurred at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in the family's home in the 7700 block of Edison Road, about 3 miles north of Edison School, the Sheriff's Office said.
A statement did not describe how the shooting happened or why investigators suspect Krutitskiy.
EPSO Responding to a shooting in Yoder. PIO enroute. Media staging will be at Yoder Post Office. pic.twitter.com/xgfZj8ROEy— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 24, 2020
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby didn't identify the boy and could not provide his age.