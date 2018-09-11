Colorado Mesa University has closed Confluence Hall this morning due to a death investigation, campus officials have confirmed.
The identity of the person who died has not been released yet, but Grand Junction Police spokeswoman Heidi Davidson said it was not a student, and there is no ongoing threat to campus.
Officials have been on scene since shortly after the incident was reported at 7:43 a.m. at the engineering building on the corner of 7th Street and Elm Avenue. The building is blocked off and classes in Confluence Hall have been canceled until further notice.