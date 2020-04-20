Fatalities in El Paso County’s long-term care facilities continue to rise, according to the county’s health department.
Ten people have died at Laurel Manor Care Center, according to the latest data. Seven residents at Morning Star Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows and Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living, respectively, have died.
The county has identified five outbreaks, defined as when at least two residents test positive for COVID-19 in a two-week period, as of April 17.
At the other two facilities — Colorado Springs Senior Homes and Solange at Appletree Assisted Living — two residents have tested positive for the virus, but no deaths have been reported.
