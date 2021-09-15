The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man stabbed to death at the Colorado Springs Flea Market last week as 57-year-old Kenneth Cawood, law enforcement said.

Emergency responders took Cawood, of Yoder, to a hospital after he was stabbed at 5225 East Platte Ave. on Sept. 5 around 2 p.m. He later died in the hospital from his injuries, police said.

Police interviewed several witnesses as well as the person who stabbed the man. Officers did not make any arrests, but said the homicide investigation is still underway.

Cawood's death is the 22nd homicide investigation in the city this year.