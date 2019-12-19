A snowmobiler died Wednesday following a serious accident on Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
According to Undersheriff Doug Scherar, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1 p.m on Wednesday afternoon regarding a snowmobiling accident that occurred on a steep slope. It was later determined that while a Minnesotan man was trying to make the climb up a near-vertical incline on his snowmobile, the vehicle flipped backward and landed on top of him.
Friends the man was snowmobiling with quickly reached him unconscious and started to perform CPR. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other riders were involved in the incident.
According to Scherar, the man was utilizing safety gear, including a helmet and an avalanche backpack. Scherar also mentioned that the deceased rider was said to be quite experienced in the sport.
The name of the deceased will be released once next-of-kin are notified.