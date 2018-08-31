A man killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus has been identified as 18-year-old Jordan Coleman, an arrest affidavit says.
Micahi Stacy Hughes of Colorado Springs was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation.
Neither Coleman nor Hughes have been UCCS students, said spokesman Jared Verner.
According to the affidavit, Hughes, Coleman, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were driving from Garden of the Gods to a nearby Loaf ‘N Jug Wednesday night when Coleman and Hughes got into an argument, possibly about Coleman “flirting” with Hughes’ girlfriend.
The argument continued as they drove to a park, the affidavit states, where Hughes and Coleman, who both had been drinking, were “so loud that people came outside,” prompting them to leave. The 20-year-old woman driving eventually pulled over in the area of UCCS, where Coleman and Hughes got out of the vehicle.
Coleman repeatedly told Hughes that he “wanted to fight him.” The driver told police that Hughes said he didn’t want to fight, but that, at some point, Hughes pulled out a semi-automatic pistol.
Coleman began yelling at Hughes,” challenging him to shoot. The driver told police that Hughes fired two shots, both of which hit Coleman, the affidavit said.
The driver and the 21-year-old man put Coleman in the car and drove him to Penrose-Saint Francis Hospital, where he died.
Police found Hughes hiding in the area of the shooting and brought him to the Police Operation Center for questioning. He denied shooting Coleman as well as being with him and the other two in the car that day. Hughes was being held in El Paso County jail without bond Friday, inmate records showed.
The death is the 21st homicide this year in the city, the same number as last year at this time, police said.
He pleaded guilty in January 2017 to second-degree burglary of a building and was sentenced to four years on probation, court records show. In October 2010, he pleaded guilty to violating a protection order and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
