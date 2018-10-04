After his car was damaged in a rollover crash in the Colorado Springs foothills, a 20-year-old man hunted down the friend he believed was responsible and shot him in the street three times, prosecutors alleged Thursday.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Robert Lowrey ordered that Cedric Jamal Jackson of Colorado Springs remain jailed without bond pending trial on suspicion of first-degree murder in the June 23 shooting of Derrick Lamont Lawrence Jr.
During a preliminary hearing that laid out evidence in the case, police disclosed that Lawrence, 23, identified his shooter as he faded in and out of consciousness in the back of an ambulance after an early morning attack in the Ivywild neighborhood.
Asked by Colorado Springs police officer Robert McCafferty to name his killer, Lawrence answered in a whisper, “My friend.”
The victim managed to supply Jackson’s first and last name — but not a motive — before he was no longer able to respond, McCafferty testified.
The shooting occurred roughly 5 a.m. near Cheyenne Boulevard and South Eighth Street. Lawrence died of internal bleeding from two of the three rounds that hit his upper body, Dr. Emily Berry of the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, testified.
Under questioning by Colorado Springs police, Jackson initially claimed he was staying with a friend at the time. He changed his story after being confronted with news that Lawrence had identified him and that surveillance footage showed him near the crime scene, detective Rebecca Joins testified.
Jackson ultimately admitted shooting Lawrence as they quarreled over a crash that happened hours earlier and several miles away.
He told the detective that Lawrence was responsible for rolling his new car on Gold Camp Road but wouldn’t take responsibility. The 2000 Volvo C70 coupe was left abandoned on the side of Gold Camp. Police say it had been purchased two weeks earlier and was registered in Jackson’s mother’s name.
During their confrontation in Ivywild, Jackson claimed Lawrence called him names and lunged at him with his hands balled into fists, prompting Jackson to fire several times.
“I wouldn’t say that I was scared, but I was scared,” he told Joins. He acknowledged that he “shouldn’t have done it” and also said the shooting happened in the “heat of passion.”
Prosecutor Martha McKinney said the evidence shows that Jackson went looking for revenge.
After Jackson called a friend to pick him up on Gold Camp Road, the two drove to the area of Eighth Street, where Jackson spotted Lawrence walking down the street.
The woman who drove that morning told police that Jackson got out of her car and told her to wait at a nearby 7-Eleven.
The shooting happened minutes later, authorities say, and when Jackson returned to the convenience store, he said nothing about a confrontation and appeared “calm, cool and collected,” McKinney said, citing the woman’s account.
Public defender Chad Miller said toxicology tests showed Lawrence was under the influence of cocaine, potentially bolstering Jackson’s account that Lawrence behaved aggressively.
Lowrey ruled there was “ample evidence” to believe the shooting was premeditated. The judge also ruled that Jackson is at significant risk of conviction at trial, leading him to rule against granting bond.
Jackson is due to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10.