A fatal shooting Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area is being investigated as a homicide, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
At about 11 p.m., a 911 caller reported multiple shots fired and a man lying on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of Tranters Creek Way, the Sheriff's Office said. When deputies arrived, the man was unconscious and not breathing.
Deputies started life-saving efforts, but when medical personnel arrived, they were unable to revive him, the Sheriff's Office said.
The victim, who was found in the Lorson Ranch subdivision near Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard, has not been identified by authorities.
Neighbors told Gazette news partner KKTV they heard a barrage of gunfire around 11 p.m.
"We just heard gunshots last night and we thought it was a motorcycle, and my son rushed upstairs," Len Palis told KKTV. "He was so frantic, 'Those are gunshots! Those are gunshots!'"
Deputies did not have any suspect information Monday afternoon and asked the community to "be vigilant." Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 520-6666.