Police say the victim in the Flintridge Circle shooting from Saturday night has died from his injuries. This is now a homicide investigation. Everyone connected to the incident has reportedly been accounted for.
Colorado Springs police first reported on Twitter they were investigating a shooting in northeast Colorado Springs.
Police reported the shooting, at the 2700 block of Flintridge Circle, at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Police did not immediately provide information of how many people are involved, but said the shooting resulted in life-threatening injuries.
