A man was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday east of the Colorado Springs Airport in the 3900 block of Shining Star Drive.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide. The victim's name has not been released.
A man was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday east of the Colorado Springs Airport in the 3900 block of Shining Star Drive.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide. The victim's name has not been released.
636-0275
@JessySnouwaert