An officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Pueblo turned fatal, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., the department reported "heavy police presence" in the area of the 3600 block of Dillon Drive due to the shooting but did not say when the shooting took place.

The department said in a news release that there is no danger to the public. Officials said no officers were injured in the shooting and that information on "the deceased" will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Officials have yet to release the number of victims or victim information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pueblo police at 719-583-6400 or, to remain anonymous, Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.