A fatal accident on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo left one person dead Sunday, according to police.

Police said a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound near mile marker 113 shortly after 5 p.m. The vehicle entered the median before becoming airborne and flipping over.

The 46-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash is being asked to call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-544-2424.