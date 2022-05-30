Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

A fatal accident on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo left one person dead Sunday, according to police.

Police said a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound near mile marker 113 shortly after 5 p.m. The vehicle entered the median before becoming airborne and flipping over.

The 46-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle prior to the crash is being asked to call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 719-544-2424.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments