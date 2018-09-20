Editor’s note: This is the last installment in a four-part series focusing on this year’s record-breaking pace of traffic deaths in Colorado Springs and efforts underway to reverse that trend. The series was produced in conjunction with Gazette news partner KKTV.
Hours after Mason Peters was voicing his plea to end drunken driving in El Paso County in the wake of the 2017 death of his stepson, 18-year-old Michael Finley, another life was cut short by the same bad decision.
Police say motorcyclist Christopher Haggerty, 35, was killed Monday by suspected drunken driver Kevin Esteban, who was driving the wrong way down Academy Boulevard and fled after the crash. The death brought the city’s traffic fatalities this year to 38, one shy of matching last year’s record 39 deaths.
At least nine of the fatalities are believed to have been caused by impaired driving, police said.
Earlier Monday, Peters had described each new DUI death as a slap in the face to families who have lost loved ones in similarly “100 percent preventable” crashes. Seventeen months earlier, Finley was killed when drunken driver Michael Fay turned into him at Woodmen and Golden Sage roads. (Because the crash was on county roads it is not included in the city’s official count, but Finley’s death was felt across the region.)
Fay, 54, has since been sentenced to 24 years in prison.
“We’re more upset at the choice, not the person,” Peters said, mourning the fact that so many other drivers have made the same wrong choice and taken other lives in Colorado Springs. He begged for it to end.
“I hope that this community doesn’t continue to break records on drinking and driving. That is not a record for anyone to be proud of,” Peters said. “Nobody wins in this.”
It’s a message police have long been trying to convey to drivers, but one that sadly appears to fall on deaf ears:
• In 2017, Colorado Springs police arrested 1,909 impaired drivers — about five per day. Some drivers are three- and four-time repeat offenders, Lt. John Koch said.
• The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a 16 percent increase in alcohol- and drug-related fatalities in 2017 over 2016.
• Preliminary data released by CDOT showed that of the state’s 427 fatal crashes through Sept. 17 of this year, 141 have been linked to impaired driving.
• Drunken driving has accounted for 14 to 20 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs each year since 2012, police records show.
“There are a lot of things that we respond to that are accidents or mistakes— you know, you rear-end the car in front of you just because it stopped, those things are accidents,” Koch said.
“A DUI crash, that’s not an accident. You didn’t accidentally get behind the wheel and start driving while you were drunk.”
Drugged driving — specifically involving marijuana — also contributes to crashes in the state, but that impact is harder to quantify. The state last month reported that the number of highway deaths involving drivers with marijuana in their systems grew again in 2017; however, the number of drivers deemed legally impaired dropped.
Colorado law specifies that drivers with five nanograms of active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in a milliliter of their blood can be prosecuted for driving under the influence of marijuana, but because marijuana can remain in the bloodstream for weeks at a time, the test can’t determine impairment.
DUI expert Sgt. Glenn Thomas explained it this way: With alcohol, the .08 limit is where drivers are “expected to show impairment,” but because marijuana impairment is dependent on how much and how often a person uses, “chronic users may have more than 5 ng/mL of THC in their system and not be impaired the way a drunk driver would be.”
But that doesn’t make it any less dangerous, Thomas said, stressing that people “don’t understand how it impairs a person’s mind.”
Police are doing what they can to stop both types of impaired driving — running extra patrols around holidays and deploying traffic and DUI-specific units to intercept dangerous drivers, but they say safer roads start with drivers making better decisions, including avoiding aggressive driving and street racing, and being mindful of pedestrians.
Peters takes it a step further, advocating that family and friends of drivers about to hit the road drunk or high also have a responsibility to say something and intervene.
“Don’t ignore them. Step up. Prevent potential tragedy,” Peters said.
“Ask the question, ‘What’s the right thing to do here?’ And act upon it.”
Sadly, friends were enabling two of the drunken drivers police encountered in the early morning of Aug. 18, while a Gazette reporter was doing a ride-along. Both drivers were 20 years old.
The first was a Fort Carson soldier with a heavy Mississippi accent who was seen swerving across Rockrimmon Boulevard.
He would later beg officers to cut him some “slack” since he was three days away from turning 21 and claimed not to have consumed alcohol in hours (though he confessed he still tasted it each time he burped). A test showed his blood alcohol level was .072, below the .08 driving limit but higher than the .02 limit allowed for underage drinkers.
His barefoot passenger later called an Uber to get home, telling officers, “I’m drunk.”
The second 20-year-old initially fled with friends after crashing into a drainage ditch off North Hancock Avenue about 1:30 a.m., but he returned an hour later to claim responsibility.
He said he “blacked out” during a fight with his girlfriend and woke up in the ditch. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood test to determine his impairment, the results of which weren’t immediately known.
Police said the drivers were two of 25 suspected to be impaired on the city’s roadways on Aug. 17 and 18. Fortunately, none of them were involved in deadly crashes, but Peters said the death of his stepson, who was not drinking and was just on his way home to spend time with family, proves the risk is too high.
Finley was a “dynamic” person who Peters is convinced was going to change the world. The teen was a month shy of graduating from Falcon High School and had proven himself as a talented and caring person. He played football, was on student council and in ROTC, and had earned an award for helping others in the community. He talked about pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Nothing can bring Finley back, Peters said, but the family hopes that his death is not in vain. Beneath pictures of a smiling Finley on laminated posters the family shares is the message, “Drunk Driving Stops Here.” Because while the family knows the pain of his loss will never change, “what can change is the heightened awareness in people.”
“We pray that everybody gets the message,” Peters said. Because Finley would “just want you to make the right choice.”
Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.